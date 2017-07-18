PM Presides over the Celebration of Sambor Prei Kuk Inscription

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen presided over the celebration of the inclusion of Sambor Prei Kuk as a UNESCO World Heritage Site at the Olympic Stadium on Monday evening.

The premier announced to Cambodians that the integration of the temples of Sambor Prei Kuk as a World Heritage Site is a national pride, not the pride of any individual.

He informed that July 10th was the memorial day of the inclusion of the ancient temples of Cambodia as a World Heritage Site.

Koh Ker, Banteay Chhmar and Kulen Mountains will also be inscribed as a World Heritage Site.

Prime Minister Hun Sen criticized opposition parties and civil society who did not take part in the celebration of the integration of Sambor Prei Kuk as a World Heritage Site.

He stated that under the CPP leadership, Preah Vihear and Sambor Prei Kuk are successfully incorporate as a World Heritage Site.

The premier expressed his profound thanks to the President of UNESCO for accepting Cambodia’s proposal twice for the inclusion of Cambodia’s heritage as a global property.

He planned to propose to expand the scope of ICC Angkor to the area of Sambo Prei Kok.

Prime Minister Hun Sen urged relevant authorities to inspect and develop infrastructure to develop tourism in Sambor Prei Kuk.

Related posts