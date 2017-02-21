PM Presides over Annual Meeting of Cambodian National Council for Women

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over here this morning at the Peace Palace the 2016 work review and 2017 planning of the Cambodian National Council for Women (CNCW).

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his appreciation to the CNCW for its efforts in fulfilling its works and mission to promote gender equity and women’s participation in politics, economic, and social activities.

CNCW is the mechanism for coordinating and providing opinion to the royal government on matters relating to promoting the status and roles of women and the social welfare of Cambodian women and to eliminate of all forms of discrimination and violence against women.

CNCW was established in 2001 by the Royal Decree No. NS/RKT/0201/036 dated Feb. 14, 2001.

CNCW has regularly organised its annual meeting since 2005 under the presidency of Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

