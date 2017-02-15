PM Presides over the 2017 Cambodia International Business Summit

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over here this morning the opening ceremony of the 2017 Cambodia International Business Summit.

This is a major business and investment conference in Phnom Penh bringing together top government officials, captains of industry and potential investors in the Kingdom.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen made remarks on Cambodia’s opportunities and potential as well as business challenges to all local and international participants.

This event is offering the opportunity for overseas companies to come together with Cambodian political and economic leaders to explore the country’s continuing economic development, to meet with potential partners and to discover their own Cambodian success story.

