PM Pays a Visit to Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Prey Veng Province

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, accompanied by many senior government officials, paid a visit to the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Peamro commune, Peamro district, Prey Veng province this morning.

The visit is aimed to learn about the progress and development plan of the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre.

The Premier also took the opportunity to hold a get-together with the centre’s staff and farmers.

Located some 100 kilometres from Phnom Penh capital on an area of over 16 hectares, the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre was established in 1988 by the Fisheries Administration in cooperation with PADEK.

According to H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the centre annually produces millions of fry of different species, baby frogs and baby prawns to distribute to farmers across the country and to release into natural waters and community ponds.

Regarding fisheries resource management and aquaculture development, he added, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has so far created 516 fishing communities, of which 475 are freshwater, 677 fisheries conservation zones, 895 community fish ponds, and 309 fish breeding areas throughout the country.

Related posts