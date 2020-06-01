PM Pays Inspection Visit of Infrastructure Development Project in Preah Sihanouk Province

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning paid an inspection visit to the construction site of 34 streets in Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province.

The 34 streets of more than 82 kilometre long in total are part of the infrastructure development project being carried out to transform Preah Sihanouk province to be into a tourism and trade hub.

With an estimated cost of US$300 million using the national budget, the construction of the 34 streets began in mid-November last year and is now 90 percent complete.

The 34 streets are divided into three categories – 3 boulevards of over 22 kilometre long, 16 streets of nearly 50 kilometre long, and 15 sub-streets of nearly 12 kilometre long.

