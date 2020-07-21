PM Orders 2,000 Rice Sowing Machines for Farmers

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, said that this morning he ordered 2,000 rice sowing machines from local processing firms to boost paddy rice production in the country.

During his visit to Prey Kabas district of Takeo province to learn about the country’s agricultural progress, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that the order is part of the government’s commitment to further promote local agricultural productivity.

The Premier ordered to buy 1,000 each of big and small rice sowing machines. The big rice sowing machines cost US$1,300 each, while the small ones US$1,100 each.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, each of the 135 households who had a get-together with him this morning will receive a small one, and the rest, both big and small machines, will be handed over to target farmers and communities.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has been paying high attention to the agriculture productivity amid the COVID-19 crisis.

This is the second time that the Prime Minister visited Prey Kabas district where he spent his time to do rice farming with local farmers.

