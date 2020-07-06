PM to Observe “Chol Vossa” Festival This Afternoon at Champous Kaek Pagoda

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen will celebrate Chol Vossa (enter rainy season) or Rainy Retreat at Champous Kaek pagoda in Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh this afternoon.

“This afternoon, I and my spouse are planning to offer necessary stuff to Buddhist monks who enter the rainy retreat at Champous Kaek pagoda,” wrote the Premier on his official Facebook page this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked all Buddhist followers who have offered Tean Vossa (Vossa candles), foods and other necessary stuff to the monks, especially at pagodas in remote areas.

He also extended his gratitude to members of the government, the National Assembly, the Senate and members of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) for distributing donations including rice, canned fish, facemasks, hand soap, gel, Krama (scarf) and medicines to poor people across the country.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister took the opportunity to remind his compatriots to take care of their health, particularly against COVID-19 pandemic as there has been no drug proven to treat this disease yet and the number of infected people keeps alarmingly rising.

This year, Chol Vossa, one of annual religious festivals, will take place from July 5 to Oct. 3.

