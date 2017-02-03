PM Not to Oppose Opposition Lawmakers’ Summonses of His Cabinet Members

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed here yesterday his stance over the summonses of his cabinet members for questioning by the opposition lawmakers at the National Assembly (NA).

Addressing to a graduation ceremony of the National University of Management (NUM) at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he does not oppose the opposition lawmakers’ summonses of his cabinet members if they [opposition lawmakers] respect the law.

The Cambodian premier said he will authorise his cabinet ministers to answer at the NA as long as the opposition lawmakers attend the NA’s sessions regularly and accept the ministers’ clarification.

“You don’t have the rights to summon a cabinet minister to answer at the NA if you don’t respect the law and your roles … Moreover, when a summoned minister answer to your question, you accept his/her clarification, but when you speak to the media, you said his/her clarification is not right,” he added.

Recently, the opposition lawmakers have issued summonses for H.E. Gen. Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; and H.E. Ith Samheng, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training.

