PM Not Allows Three Ministers from Testifying in the National Assembly

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen emphasized that he would not allow three ministers to testify in the National Assembly (N.A), as requested by the opposition party based on the fact that the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) did not attend the N.A’s Extraordinary Meeting.

“I do not allow the three ministers to testify as long as you [the opposition party] abide by the law, as long as you attend the meeting”, said the premier.

The three ministers from national defense, agriculture, and labour – were requested to testimony in the National Assembly.

During the media conference at the CNRP’s head office on Tuesday, CNRP’s lawmaker Son Chhay said he plans to summon three ministers to testify in the upcoming April when the N.A resumes its session.

