PM: No More Talks with Opposition Politicians

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed here this morning the authority’s stance with the opposition politicians.

No any talks with the nation’s traitors, no any pardon, and no any foreigners or international communities can interfere in the internal affairs of Cambodia, stressed the Premier at a graduation ceremony of Asia-Europe University here this morning.

This is a strong political message of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, after the self-exiled former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, Mr. Sam Rainsy, proposed him to return to the culture of dialogue.

In reply to this request, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he had put all efforts to create​ and keep the culture of dialogue and fully respected it, but it was the opposition side that destroyed it.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Mr. Sam Rainsy created a culture of dialogue in 2014 following a political agreement to end the year-long political crisis after the National Election in 2013, then it came to an end after the opposition side broke the agreement in 2015.

Related posts