Being PM, I have Never Made Decisions to Please Any Countries: Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said on behalf of Cambodian leader, he has never made decisions to please any countries, and that he never brings the destructions to his nation and people.

His statement was made at the closing of the annual conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held Friday at the Peace Palace.

“Cambodia commits to strengthen friendship, cooperation, and good relations with neighboring countries; restore cooperation with old friends; and make new friends with all countries especially in Eastern and Central Europe, Central Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America,” the premier said.

“To make friend is easier said than done. For a small country like Cambodia, pressure often forces us to make friends with one country and make enemy with another. To make friend with someone does not mean Cambodia abandons her independence and sovereignty,” the premier said.

After gaining full peace, Cambodia has begun to restore its foreign relations with other countries. According to Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia has so far established diplomatic relations with 174 countries around the world.

Cambodia will play a greater role in building the ASEAN Community, aiming to serve the people, to maintain ASEAN centrality, to promote and strengthen relations with partners for economic and social development based on two principles – consensus and non-interferences in internal affairs.

Cambodia also promotes economic diplomacy by joining foreign institutions in attracting foreign investment, diversifying investment sources, expanding the market, exporting Cambodian products abroad, attracting tourists, and promoting the Kingdom’s culture internationally.

Cambodia also contributes to the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP); continue to negotiate new trade agreements, especially with China, the Republic of Korea, and the Eurasia Economic Community.

Strongman Hun Sen added that Cambodia will continue to support and strengthen multilateralism in global affairs and contribute to global efforts to address the challenges that threaten international peace and security.

