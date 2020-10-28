PM: We Must Not Underestimate COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, called for continued respect of the preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must not underestimate COVID-19 pandemic,” he underlined at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two bridges linking National Road No. 1 to Koh Pich satellite city via Koh Norea development area in Phnom Penh.

Regarding the pandemic, the Premier also compared the situation of COVID-19 outbreak in Cambodia and Myanmar.

In the beginning, he said, the pandemic situation in the two ASEAN countries was nearly similar, but it is now very different.

As of this morning, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia stands at 287 after there is no new case for two days in a row. Of them, 283 or 98.61 percent have recovered.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of Oct. 25, among the total 893,418 confirmed cases in ASEAN, 43,788 were recorded in Myanmar, including 1,066 deaths and 23,708 recovered cases.

