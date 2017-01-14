PM Meets with Thousand Journalists

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held last Saturday evening the first get-together with about a thousand local journalists from different media organisations.

Addressing to the event, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on them to enhance their professionalism while criticising some news anchors and presenters. He also made an appeal to the companies that own successful media organisations to support training programmes for local journalists.

“It’s important for the journalists to provide true and up to date information. They must not act as a commentator, a prosecutor or a judge. […] Don’t let anyone buy your silence, don’t be afraid to make correction […],” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced to meet with journalists every year on Jan. 14, adding that next year, the meeting will be bigger with 3,000-4,000 journalists.

“In the world, no leader has met journalists more than me. In 38 years, after being nominated as Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister, sometimes I spend hours with journalists,” he underlined.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen advised the Ministry of Information to work with the provincial governors to appoint directors of Information Department of their respective provinces as spokespersons under the supervision of a deputy provincial governor as well as to upgrade and update their respective websites and social media networks, mainly Facebook.

Currently, Cambodia has some 800 print media organisations, 70 online publications, 22 TV stations, 330 radio stations, and 38 journalists associations.

This first meeting between the premier and local journalists was organised by the Ministry of Information and attended by former news leaders, well-known local journalists, radio and TV announcers, photographers, newspaper and magazine editors in chief, spokespersons at ministries, provinces and municipality, and so on.

Related posts