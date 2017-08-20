PM Meets More Than 4,000 Workers in Phnom Penh

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held here this morning at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre a get-together with 4,270 workers and employees from 93 different factories​ in the capital.

The gathering is aimed to learn about the workers’ and employees’ living and working conditions, their relations with their employers and the requests for better working conditions and productivity.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen laid stress on the royal government’s attention to the working and living situation of workers and employees such as successive pay rise, foreign investment promotion, and so on.

“Employees and employers are life partners. They are inseparable,” he underlined, calling for mutual understanding when there are problems between them.

The premier also set to hold a get-together with workers on Sundays and to visit them at the factory or enterprise on Wednesdays.

