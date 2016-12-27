PM To Meet Journalists on Jan. 14 Every Year

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will meet with journalists on Jan. 14 every year, starting from 2017.

The information was revealed by H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information, while presiding over the closing ceremony of the 13th Editors’ Forum on “Journalists and Ethics on Social Media Network”, in Phnom Penh yesterday evening.

The first meeting will be held on Jan. 14, 2017 with the participation of almost 1,000 journalists, the minister underlined.

Organised by the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) under the support of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), the forum aimed to further strengthen the ethics and professionalism of journalists in this era of new media.

