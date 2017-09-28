PM To Meet Grade A Students

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen will hold get-together with the students who passed this year’s high school exam with grade A on Oct. 14, 2017.

While presiding over a graduation ceremony of Chenla University this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen promised to give awards such as iPad to each of them.

A total of 63,668 out of 99,728 high school students who were present during the exam sessions last month, or 63.84 percent, obtained their baccalaureate.

Among these successful students, 424 got grade A; 2,464 grade B; 5,000 grade C; 9,123 grade D; and 46,657 grade E.

Most of the grade A students are from Phnom Penh capital (194), followed by the provinces of Siem Reap (47), Kandal (26), Battambang (23), Kampot (21), Kampong Cham (20), Prey Veng (12), Banteay Meanchey (12), Kampong Chhnang (12), Preah Sihanouk (9), Kampong Thom (9), Takeo (8), Thbong Khmum (7), Pursat (6), Kratie (6), Svay Rieng (5), Preah Vihear (2), Kep (2), Kampong Speu (1), Pailin (1) and Koh Kong (1).

Last year, 55,753 out of 89,661 high school students or 62.18 percent passed their examinations, of them 405 got grade A.

