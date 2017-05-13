PM Leaves for “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation” in China

Source: AKP

A high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen departed here this morning for China to attend the “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation” scheduled to take place on May 14-15 in Beijing, at the invitation of Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping.

The delegation was seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and many other high-ranking government officials as well as representatives of the Embassy of China in Cambodia.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the upcoming forum will take place under the theme “Belt and Road: Cooperation for Common Prosperity”.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen will join other Heads of State/Government in the Leaders Roundtable chaired by Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping and will deliver his remarks on the themes “Policy Synergy for Closer Partnership” and “Strengthen People-to-People Bond”.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Cambodian premier will have bilateral meeting with H.E. Erdenebat Jargaltulga, Prime Minister of Mongolia, and receive courtesy calls from various leaders of Chinese companies.

After the forum, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will pay an official visit to China on May 16-17, at the invitation of the Chinese government.

During the visit, he will meet separately with Chinese top leaders, including H.E. Xi Jinping, H.E. Li Keqiang, Prime Minister, H.E. Zhang Dejiang, Chairman of the National People’s Congress, and H.E. Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of the National People’s Political Consultative Congress.

While in China, the Prime Minister Hun Sen will also meet with Cambodian students and give interview with China’s news media as well as visit Xi An of Shaanxi province for the opening of the Cambodian Trade Centre.

Related posts