PM Inaugurates Thbong Khmum Provincial Hall Building

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, inaugurated this morning the office building of Thbong Khmum Provincial Hall and other newly-built physical infrastructure in the provincial city.

On the occasion, the premier congratulated Thbong Khmum on the new achievements and briefed the participants on the history of this newly-established province.

Thbong Khmum was formerly a district of Kampong Cham province, and became a new province of Cambodia in January 2014.

This province consists of one city – Suong – and six districts – Thbong Khmum, O’ Raing Ov, Kroch Chmar, Damber, Ponhea Krek, and Memut.

Located on an area of about 5,250 square kilometres, the province borders Kampong Cham to the west, Prey Veng to the south, Kratie to the north and Vietnam to the east. The total population is 844,000 or 184.000 households.

With Thbong Khmum, Cambodia has in total 24 provinces and a capital city.

