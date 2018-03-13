PM Inaugurates a Portion of NR1 Funded by Japan

Source: AKP

The four-kilometre portion of National Road No. 1, from Monivong Bridge (Kbal Thnal) to Sangkat Veal Sbov in Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh was put into official use this morning under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Horinouchi Hidehisa was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

This road portion is part of the Project for improvement of the National Road No.1 stage 4 from sta. 0+000 Monivong Bridge to Sta. 4+000 under the grant aid of the Government of Japan and the contribution of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly appreciated the new achievement and expressed his gratitude to Japan for its support to the development of Cambodia.

This portion of road was built at a total cost of over US$23 million, of which US$16 million is a grant from Japan and US$7.87 million is the national budget.

National Road No.1 is part of the ASEAN Highway linking Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

