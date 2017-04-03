PM Inaugurates a New Infrastructure Development Project in Phnom Penh

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen inaugurated here this morning the “Samdech Techo Hun Sen Blvd.”, known as the 60-meter Street, in Cheung Ek Satellite City, Phnom Penh.

The Cambodian premier highly appreciated this new achievement, which will contribute to reducing the traffic congestion in the capital city, especially at Chak Angre Leu and Chak Angre Krom areas, and even at Takhmao town, Kandal province.

This is the first biggest street in Phnom Penh with 9,160-meter long and 30-meter wide along with 15-meter sidewalk on each side. The construction began in March 2011 and cost some US$76 million.

The new boulevard was built across two lakes (Boeung Cheung Ek and Boeung Tumpun). It links Street No. 271 at Kbal Thnal in Phnom Penh to the National Road No. 2, at Prek Kampeus of Takhmao town.

