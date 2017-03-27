PM Inaugurates High School Buildings in Kratie

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen inaugurated this morning three new school buildings of Samdech Techo Hun Sen Krong Kratie High School, Kratie northeastern province.

The construction of these three-floor school buildings of 48 classrooms in total started in July last year.

According to the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports, there are currently more than 10,000 education institutions, both public and private, across Cambodia, from kindergarten to higher education levels, of which 4,407 are kindergartens, 7,561 are primary schools, 1,300 are lower secondary schools, and 608 are high schools.

The Kingdom has in total 121 higher education institutions, of which 48 are run by the state, in 20 provinces and capital city.

Moreover, 73 higher education institutions (13 state-owned and 60 private institutions) are under the management of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, while 16 others are under different ministries’ and institutions’ administration.

