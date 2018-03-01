PM Inaugurates a Buddhist Temple in Kampong Cham Province

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over this morning the inauguration ceremony of a Buddhist temple and other achievements in Chey Mongkul pagoda located in Prek Rumdeng commune, Srey Santhor district, Kampong Cham province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed congratulations to the new achievements and highlighted the Buddhism’s key contribution to peace, education, and other social activities in the country.

Cambodia is a Buddhism-practicing country with 95 percent of the population are Buddhists, and the constitution also stipulates that Buddhism is the state religion while the number of pagodas and monks increases from one year to another.

There are currently more than 4,500 pagodas and 56,820 Buddhist monks throughout Cambodia.

