PM Hun Sen’s Two Granddaughters Win Golden Trophies in Asia-Pacific Arts Festival

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s two granddaughters received golden trophies in the recent Asia-Pacific Arts Festival among 10 young artists, held in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The two granddaughters, Hun Pich Monyvorleak and Hun Pich Monylyna, are daughters of General Hun Manet and Pich Chanmony.

After the event, the two girls, who played piano during the competition, had an interview with PNN and expressed their strong commitment to win this award.

“I am very happy because I came to Siem Reap to compete with many countries and I hope I can do well, but I have to work hard from the heart. If I do not do well, I will not receive good points”, said Hun Pich Monyvorleak.

“Today I play the piano and I hope I can win any award”, said Hun Pich Monylyna.

