PM Hun Sen’s Granddaughter Earns Gold Certificate from World Maths Competition

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s granddaughter Hun Pich Monylyna scored the top in World Mathematics Competition for primary students, according to the Mathletics certificate that Fresh News received on Wednesday.

Pich Monylyna is the second daughter of Cambodian Army Commander Lieutenant General Hun Manet and Pich Chanmony.

Monylyna’s achievement has brought the pride for Cambodian children and the kingdom’s prestige on international stage.

Mathletics is an online, educational website launched in 2005. As of 2018, Mathletics caters to 4.1 million users worldwide and 17,000 schools.

