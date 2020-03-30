PM Hun Sens Calls on Repatriated Cambodian Workers in Thailand to Self-isolate for 14 Days

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged repatriated Cambodian workers in Thailand to conduct 14-day self-quarantine and inform their neighbors in order to fight Covid-19 in their communities.

The premier addressed in the press conference held at the National Assembly on Monday.

“I encourage our workers from Thailand to self-isolate for 14 days and raise a banner in front of the houses saying [we have members just repatriated from Thailand so please do not visit us],” the premier said.

He also ordered authority in the each village to supervise and control households that have members repatriated from Thailand.

According to a report from Ministry of Interior, approximately 50,000 Cambodian workers have repatriated from Thailand.

Interior Minister Sar Kheng last week said the government is considering village lockdown where more than two migrant workers from Thailand are found to have infected with Covid-19.

The Kingdom has confirmed 107 cases of Covid-19 so far; 23 recovered in total as of 9 a.m on 30 March 2020, according to the press release issued by Ministry of Health.

