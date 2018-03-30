PM Hun Sen Wraps Up the Ministry of Health’s Annual Meeting

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over here this afternoon the closing ceremony of the annual recapitulative meeting of the Ministry of Health.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly appreciated the efforts of the civil servants and health practitioners of the Ministry of Health in promoting the health care services for the people.

The Premier called for high attention of the good governance of health system, a main factor to enhance the health care service delivery systems beside financial resources.

Moreover, Samdech Techo Hun Sen recommended the Ministry of Health to continue strengthening the health institutional structure and capacity building, consolidating good governance in human resource management, informing people widely about information related to health, sanitation, health equity fund, and new developments in the health sector, and so on.

Social accountability mechanisms at sub-national level must be also strengthened, he added.

According to Minister of Health H.E. Mam Bunheng, over 13 million people received outpatient services and 872,871 patients were hospitalised last year, of them 117,214 underwent major surgery. “The patients’ mortality rate is low, at 0.87 percent,” he underlined.

