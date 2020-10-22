PM Hun Sen: Win-win Policy Transforms War Zones into Development Zones

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that under win-win policy, war zones have been transformed into development zones, addressing Thursday when he visited flood victims in Thmar Puok district and Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey.

“Under win-win policy, we had turned all former battlefields into development zones […] we transformed border areas into borders of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The premier said win-win policy is the magic potion that completely ended chronic civil wars in Cambodia in 1998.

Cambodia celebrates 29 December annually, giving tribute to “Win-Win Policy” that dismantled the political and military organisations of the Khmer Rouge. Since then, absolutely peace, political stability, security and social order have been strengthened and paved ways for socio-economic development.

