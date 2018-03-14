PM Hun Sen: I Will Inquire the Vietnamese Leader on “Rainsy’s Secret Negotiation with Vietnam”

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that he will inquire Vietnamese Leader regarding the case that former opposition leader Sam Rainsy secretly negotiated with former Vietnamese Foreign Minister at the upcoming ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

His statement was made at Kompong Cham-Koh Pen Bridge Inauguration Ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The premier said that there is always a minute in each meeting and that he will search for that minute to learn more about the secret negotiation between Rainsy and Vietnamese Foreign Minister.

“If Vietnamese ally is truly honest with me, I will ask for a meeting minute,” stated the premier.

Facebook account translated as “Kingdom Advisor”, on Monday, leaked three photos of former president Sam Rainsy secretly negotiated on border issue with Vietnamese Foreign Minister and held talks with Vietnamese senior diplomats in Hanoi and Tay Ninh in 2003-2004.

According to the caption by the above account, Sam Rainsy agreed to the Vietnamese’s proposal on some of the issues along the Cambodian-Vietnamese border which previously been opposed by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Related posts