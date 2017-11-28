PM Hun Sen: I Will Always Be There for You

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his gratitude on Tuesday through his Facebook page to his compatriots for their trust, support and love.

The premier highlighted the efforts of the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Cambodian people, who have jointly built the country from the devastation and have encountered many obstacles to the country’s development.

“Thank you, my compatriots across the country, who have given me confidence, support, and love. It has motivated me to serve the nation and the citizens with gratification. When you are in trouble, I will always be there for you,” the premier wrote on his Facebook page.

On Wednesday, PM Hun Sen will lead the delegation to attend a meeting in China and to attract Chinese investors to Cambodia to bring jobs and income for the people and the country.

