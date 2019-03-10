PM Hun Sen and Wife Vow to Be Backbone for Anti-rape Center Afesip Tumdy

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his Wife Bun Rany vowed to be the backbone for Afesip Tumdy, centre based in Phnom Penh’s Prey Sar commune, which rehabilitates victims of trafficking, rape, and domestic violence.

The announcement was made in the Premier’s visit to the center Sunday morning, accompanied by Cambodia First Lady Bun Rany, a humanitarian worker serving as President of Cambodian Red Cross.

“I will be your strong supporter. This center [ Afesip] will not close,” Prime Minister pledged before about 45 volunteers and staffs and 90 victims of rape.

Prime Minister decided to fund three-storey-24-room building for Afesip Tumdy, where his wife Bun Rany Hun Sen visited yesterday. He hoped that the new building, featuring rooms for study, meditation and healthcare, will assist women in distressing situations, those who were victims of rape by family member, including biological father and grandpa.

The Premier urged charity both local and abroad to support Afesip. He also put 32 volunteers and staffs of the center into the framework of the Ministry of Social Affairs Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.

The Strongman of Cambodia also sponsors Afesip a new van for daily transportation of children to school and a one-time fund of USD7,500 USD. Every month, the Premier will support 1.2 tons of rice and USD 2,500 to the center, while each of the 89 victims will get USD 300 per annum.

“I hope our contributions will ease the suffering of the victims,” Prime Minister stated.

The Strongman also urged all the children and victims at the center to finish grade 12; and if continued to university will receive full scholarship from Hun Sen.

Afesip Cambodia works to care for and secure the rights of victims of sexual trafficking, rape, and violence; and ensure victims receive education to successfully reintegrate into society.

Cambodia has a complicated history. From 1975 to 1979, Cambodia was ruled by the bloody genocidal regime, where the educated and wealthy were murdered and religion, commerce, education, and healthcare abolished. Plagued by poverty, lacks of education and employment, and weak societal structures, Cambodians, particularly women and children, are vulnerable to human trafficking, rape, and domestic violence.

