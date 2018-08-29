PM Hun Sen Welcomes Other Parties to Supreme Council of Consultations

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Wednesday to welcome other political parties who wish to join “Supreme Council of Consultations – SCC”, addressing to approximately 10,000 workers in Phnom Penh Por Sen Chey district on Wednesday.

Our Motherland Party and Grassroots Democratic Party recently expressed willingness through media to join SCC. In response, the premier said he always welcomes new delegates to the SCC; however, political parties have to submit official letter.

“If the two parties want to join SCC, make formal requests in accordance to the administrative process of the Royal Government of Cambodia,” he said, adding that he needs to examine party’s credentials before admitting new delegates to SCC.

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s initiative on SCC aims to exchange ideas among the 16 political parties to bring about the best policies for the national development.

“SCC will reflect our unity and solidarity in accordance with democracy,” the premier underlined.

According to the government’s spokesman Phay Siphan, SCC’s secretariat and meeting places are grounded at the Peace Palace. Each party appointed two representatives be the delegation to the SCC; chairman of SCC is shuffled once a month based on political party order on voting list.

SCC holds internal meeting once a month summoned by the chair, and holds meeting with Prime Minister once every six months. Other meetings are compulsory by calls of the premier. SCC’s term will end based on the Royal Government mandate.

