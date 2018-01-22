PM Hun Sen Welcomes New Vietnamese Ambassador

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this morning at the Peace Palace newly appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Vu Quang Minh.

According to a post on the Cambodian premier’s official Facebook page, in the courtesy meeting, H.E. Vu Quang Minh conveyed greetings from the Vietnamese leaders to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and congratulated the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on the outcomes of its extraordinary congress held from Jan. 19 to 21, 2018.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed warm welcome to H.E. Vu Quang Minh’s diplomatic mission in Cambodia and encouraged him to further boost the bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation for the interests of the two peoples and nations.

During the first 11 months of last year, Cambodia-Vietnam two-way trade reached US$3,438 million, a year-on-year increase by 31.5 percent. Both sides have been committed to increase the trade exchange volume up to US$5,000 in the near future.

Related posts