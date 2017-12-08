PM Hun Sen Welcomes Chinese Firm to Invest in Sihanoukville Port

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed Chinese companies who wish to invest in Sihanoukville port.

The welcome was made on Friday morning while the premier was meeting with Zhang Mengxing, President of MCC, at the National Assembly building.

In the meeting, Zhang Mengxing informed PM Hun Sen that his company is a Chinese state-owned company, which in the last eight years has been ranked among the 500 companies in the world. His company specializes in metal production in China, which can be considered the No. 1 company and now supplies about 60% worldwide. The company has experience in designing satellite cities and specializing in new technologies.

He said that now his company has branched in 54 countries and MCC is interested in the Cambodian market. Currently, he has 16 projects in Cambodia worth $260 million.

He added that his company is seeking to constructed the port in Sihanoukville that can hold 50,000 tons vessels.

In response, PM Hun Sen expressed his appreciation and welcomed MCC company to invest in Cambodia.

