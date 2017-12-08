PM Hun Sen Welcomes Appointed First Vice President of N.A

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed You Hockry, who was elected as First Vice President of the National Assembly (N.A).

Hin Sen welcomed the appointment through his official Facebook page.

The N.A. voted for You Hockry, Vice President of the FUNCINPEC Party to be First Vice Pesident of the N.A on Friday morning.

You Hockry received 112 votes out of 116 votes from members of the N.A.

Plenary meeting was presided over by Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly, with the participation of 116 members from four parties.

After the election, You Hockry was allowed to have the seat of the First Vice-President of the N.A and made some speeches.

