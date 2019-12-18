PM Hun Sen Warns to Remove Passive Officials

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has warned to remove any passive, irresponsible, and incapable officials, addressing at the graduation ceremony of Western University, held at Diamond Island on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen applauded active officials who take timely actions when issues arise; however, he is mad with the officials who is good at making reports but no actions.

He recalled the tragedy from the collapse of a nine-story building in Sihanoukville in June 2019 which he praised local authorities for joining forces in resolving the issue on a timely manner.

The premier reiterated his commitment of the Royal Government to delegating tasks to the sub-national administrations.

Related posts