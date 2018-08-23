PM Hun Sen Warns the Released Convicts Not to Disrespect Law

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen warned the released convicts who were amnestied by His Majesty to exercise rights based on laws, addressing to 17,500 workers from 12 enterprises and factories in Kandal province.

“Those who were freed by amnesty shall behave. No laws in this world ban the convict from being jailed the second or third time,” said the premier.

The premier reiterated that he does not ban people from exercising their rights to freedom of expression; however, he reminded them to act in accordance to the laws, particularly to respect the dignity of other people.

The Royal Government has conducted series of releases of Cambodian political analyst, land activists, and journalists detained in 2016 and 2017. Some was done based on the court’s discretion and procedure, others through amnesty.

Cambodian political analyst Kim Sok was amnestied to be free on 17 August morning. He was detained by Phnom Penh Municipal Court at Prey Sar prison, not too far from the Killing Fields. On March 2017, he was charged of accusing the ruling party as the man behind the murder of Cambodian political commentator Kem Ley, who was shot dead on July 10, 2016 at a convenience store in Phnom Penh.

In response to the request of premier Hun Sen, His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni granted an amnesty to release Tep Vanny on 20 August 2018. Vanny is a land rights activist and leader of Boeung Kak community. She was detained for over two years at “M2” prison, Prey Sar, charged with insulting government officials. Other three activists, namely Heng Mom, 41, Bo Chorvy, 42, and Kong Chantha, 43, were also released.

Two former Radio Free Asia reporters Oun Chhin, 49, and Yeang Sothearin, 35 were released on bails on 21 August 2018. Chhin and Sothearin were detained in 2017, charged with espionage and producing pornography.

