PM Hun Sen Warns Opposition Party not to Protest agains Election Result

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen warn to dissolve the opposition party if they protest against the results of the 2018 election.

“I do not want the situation in 2013 to return. I am warning you. We have our own rights. Do not begin the demonstrations or we will face it together”, stated PM Hun Sen in a briefing with delegates to attend the SEA Games in Malaysia on Thursday morning.

“The opposition party even rejected the result of Commune Council Election. It is enough. Now, they want voters to register on Facebook. Indeed, the real desire is to destroy the election in Cambodia”, he added.

The premier reiterated that parties that protest against the election result will be faced with the law.

