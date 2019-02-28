PM Hun Sen Warns against Nepotism

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged the ministries and institutions to tackle nepotism issue in their respective units; he appeals for recruitments of civil servants based on credentials, Chhim Phalvorun, senior advisor to Prime Minister Hun Sen, spoke in a press conference on Thursday.

The appeal was made in a meeting of Supreme Council for Consultations and Recommendations – a consultation forum between the government and political parties – at the Peace Palace.

“Civil servants shall not be recruited from family members or networks, those who lacks of qualifications, and who do not go though entrance exams,” the advisor quoted the Premier’s statement.

