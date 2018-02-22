PM Hun Sen Warns Ministers for Not Being Active

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen warned not to give any opportunity for any inactive ministers in the sixth mandate who is not considering the interests of the local people.

The premier requested Minister of Interior Sar Kheng to set up a team to monitor ministers in various ministries.

The warning was made during the closing ceremony of the National Conference on “Decentralization, Experiences, Challenges and Future Vision” at Diamond Island Exhibition and Convention Center on Thursday.

“If a minister refused to do anything in the 5th mandate, then why should we appoint him as a minister in the 6th mandate?”, questioned PM Hun Sen.

Meanwhile, the premier blamed a provincial governor for failing to enforce the law for companies that have committed illegal activities.

He also stressed that a provincial authority shall be responsible for its constituencies and urged local authorities to redefine their roles and responsibilities.

