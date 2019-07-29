PM Hun Sen Warns Facebook Account “So Somyuth” to Stop Rudely Addressing Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen warned a Facebook user “So Somyuth” having a real name “Khorn” for improperly addressing prime minister and minister of interior, speaking during his visit to the new stadium Morodok Techo National Stadium on Monday.

The premier warned Mr. Khorn to stop calling Samdech Sar Kheng “Ah Tnout”, basically means “palm tree”; and calling Prime Minister Hun Sen “Ah Mouy Neng”, which means “that one guy”. (Cambodian people normally address a stupid person “Ah Tnout” and call their pets or someone they hate “Ah Mouy Neng”).

According to the premier, “Khorn” is one among the 118 people who were banned from political activities, allegedly charged with orchestrating color revolution, based in either Prey Veng’s Kamchay Mear or Kanhchriech district.

