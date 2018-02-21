PM Hun Sen Warns a Doctor at Kantha Bopha Hospital

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen warned a brain surgeon at Kantha Bopha Hospital for stating that his daughter, Hun Mana, will manage the hospital.

The warning was made in a meeting with 15,197 garment workers in Phnom Penh’s Terk Thla on Wednesday.

“You made a mistake for saying that my daughter is going to manage the hospital; she does not have knowledge to administer the hospital, but she donated $1 million each year to assist hospital’s operation cost,” said the premier.

Prime Minister Hun Sen confirmed that he had received this information from the Facebook account “Seyha”, known as a Facebook spy which over the past time, leaking political news and information to the premier.

The premier reaffirmed the commitment to continue the hospital’s operation in order to support free treatment to millions of Cambodian children. He plans to be the president of another foundation to support the hospital when Dr. Beat Richner is no longer present.

Kantha Bopha Hospital has been operating for 25 years by 2017 to provide services for children and pregnant women. So far, the hospital has spent $632 million to treat 16.8 million patients.

