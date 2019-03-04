PM Hun Sen Warns of Cyberbullying

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged relevant ministries-institutions to take actions against cyberbullying, particularly on Facebook, speaking Monday at the flood protection and drainage improvement project groundbreaking ceremony, which he co-chaired with Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia Horinouchi Hidehisa.

“I will not shutdown Facebook. It is beneficial if used correctly,” the Premier stated.

“We need to educate people on cyberbullying, while some countries already have cybercrime laws,” he added.

Cyberbullying is bullying that takes place over digital devices that occur through SMS, apps, particularly in social media like Facebook. Data of the ministry of posts and telecommunications indicated that Cambodia has seven million Facebook users.

Cyberbullying includes posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content, including sharing personal or private information that directly or indirectly humiliates or embarrasses other people.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, at least 138 countries (of which 95 are developing) had enacted cybercrime legislation. However, more than 30 countries had no such legislation in place.

