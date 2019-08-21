PM Hun Sen Wants to See Growth in Cambodia-South Korea Ties

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen wished to see more trade, investment and tourism between Cambodia and the Republic of Korea and people of the two countries more connected.

His remark was made when receiving a farewell call from Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Cambodia Oh Nak Young on Wednesday morning at Peace Palace, Phnom Penh.

Kao Kim Hourn, delegate minister attached to prime minister, said after the meeting that the premier and the ambassador had a lot of discussions on trade and investment cooperation, as well as regional affairs.

The premier asked the South Korean side to continue importing Cambodian agricultural products, particularly mangoes, to the Korean market.

Prime Minister also pleased to see the improved cooperation of Mekong-Korea initiative. He also noted that Cambodia has benefited from both the bilateral and sub-regional levels.

