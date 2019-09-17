PM Hun Sen Vows to Maintain Severance Packages for Cambodian Migrant Workers to Thailand

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that Cambodia is working with Thailand to maintain severance package for Cambodian migrant workers to Thailand, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Third Ministerial Conference on Labour Cooperation in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam (CLMTV).

“We want our workers to get benefits from social protection regime. Suppose that they work for a factory for five years; when they move to a new factory, we count five years and one day,” the premier stated.

“All workers must always keep employment book in order to receive benefits at the retirement,” he added.

Held Tuesday in Siem Reap, Cambodia, the Third Ministerial Conference on Labour Cooperation in Cambodia convened under the theme “Toward the Protection of Migrant Workers in CLMTV Countries: Cooperation in Social Securities”.

