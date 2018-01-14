PM Hun Sen Visits Military Expo 2018

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen visited yesterday the military exposition and sports competition 2018 organised at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh.

The premier spent his time to visit each of the over 30 booths with military equipment, weapons, artificial forest … on display from Jan. 12 to 14, 2018.

H.E. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Chairman of Joint Staff of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and the event’s organising team leader, said the main aims of this event are to mark the 39th Anniversary of the January 7 Victory Day, to commemorate the sacrifice of Cambodian veterans, to allow the public to learn more about the armed forces’ roles, and to increase the strong relations between the public and the armed forces.

This is the second year that the RCAF hosted such event.

