PM Hun Sen Visits Japan

Prime Minister Hun Sen is on a four-day official visit to Japan from August 6 to 9 at the invitation of the Japanese government.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release, three Cambodian dignitaries will accompany the premier during the visit including Aun Porn Moniroth, Minister of Economy and Finance, Ouk Rabun, Minister of Rural Development, and Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism.

Prime Minister will also meet Crown Prince Naruhito during his visit.

A summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and PM Hun Sen, during which the two leaders will sign documents relating to aid for Cambodia, will be followed by a joint press release.

The aid package will assist Cambodia to begin or continue projects relating to flood control and trade.

The agreement calls for

$35 million Grant Aid for the Improvement of Flood Protection in Phnom Penh – Phase IV as well as $208 million for a deep-water port in Sihanoukville.

The premier will also visit the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Association and the Japanese Chamber-Mekong Association, the Japanese Foreign Trade Organization, and four other Japanese companies.

