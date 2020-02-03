PM Hun Sen to Visit Wuhan If China Agrees

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that he will visit Cambodian students in Wuhan, China’s Hubei Province if the Chinese Government allows.

The announcement was made at a gathering with Cambodians in South Korea in the evening of 3 February 2020.

“Hun Sen will go if China agrees. Hun Sen dared to invest life to save the nation, dared to sacrifice the life to bring national unity, and end the war. Hun Sen is not afraid to go to Wuhan to meet and greet Cambodian students,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

