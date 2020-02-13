PM Hun Sen to Visit Sihanoukville to Welcome Passengers of Westerdam

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen will travel to Sihanoukville port tomorrow, 14 February 2020, to welcome passengers of Westerdam cruise, according to his Facebook post on Thursday.

“Thanks to Peace! Because of peace in Cambodia, I decided to allow entry for a big cruise to dock at Sihanoukville port to assist those who have been on the ship for 13 days to return to their country safe,” the premier wrote.

“Tomorrow morning, 14 February, I will welcome them at Sihanoukville as the host with responsibility and solidarity.”

The premier added that, “Thank the World Health Organisation and other countries [having their citizens on board] for trusting us. A friend in need is a friend indeed. Hard time reveals true friend.”

The cruise, which has 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board, docked in Cambodia’s Sihanoukville port at 7 a.m on Thursday local time after she was refused entries to six countries due to fearing of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

At least 41 nationalities are on board. Americans are the majority, recorded with 651, followed by Canadian, 271, and British, 127.

