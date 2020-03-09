PM Hun Sen to Visit Siem Reap, as First Cambodian Tested Positive with Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said he will visit Siem Reap soon to reduce people’s fears, as first case of Covid-19 confirmed on the local.

He spoke Monday at the inauguration ceremony of National Road No. 55 in Pursat province.

“…the family members of the 38-year-old man in Siem Reap are negative of Covid-19. But we need more tests. I think I will go to Siem Reap to see the real situation there. People seemed over-feared as they begin to stock rice and noodle,” the premier said.

The Kingdom confirmed Saturday the first case of Covid-19 on a 38-year-old Cambodian man in Siem Reap province. The 38-year old was among the four people directly had contacts with the Japanese man. The three others were tested negative.

It is worth recalling that on 4 March, a Japanese man at his 40s was tested positive with Covid-19 up on arrival in Japan after taking flight from Cambodia’s Siem Reap via Vietnam.

