PM Hun Sen to Visit Czech Republic

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will visit Czech Republic in October, according to the ministry of foreign affairs’ press release dated Monday following the meeting between Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Czech Ambassador to Cambodia Marek Libricky, held on 18 September 2019.

Cambodian side emphasized the importance of the traditional friendship between Cambodia and the Czech Republic since the 1950s, when the leaders of the two countries have continuously built and expanded the relations until today.

Cambodia always remembers the support of the Czech Republic during 1980s when the kingdom suffered from post-war period and the genocide.

